Risks remain higher for emerging markets such as SA, Moody's warns

While the outlook for global sovereign creditworthiness in 2019 is stable, weak emerging markets such as SA could face greater risks, ratings agency Moody’s Investors Service has warned.

The sovereign credit ratings of countries around the world face rising external challenges such as tightening global financial conditions, shifting capital flows, higher oil prices and disruptions to trade flows, Moody’s said in a report on Tuesday.

“Key fundamentals — growth prospects, indebtedness, domestic and external imbalances, and institutional strength including the capacity and credibility of policy makers — will determine individual sovereigns’ resilience to these shocks,” reads the report.

In the report, Moody’s said that SA, along with Turkey, Argentina and Brazil, is in the limelight because of varying combinations of external exposure, weak institutions, unpredictable domestic politics and geopolitical risk.

“Among the sovereigns most directly affected by the recent volatility in international capital and foreign exchange markets, SA holds an investment-grade rating,” said Moody’s.

The ratings agency is the last of the big three international agencies to have SA's long-term foreign-currency debt at investment grade.

“SA's vulnerability similarly reflects high reliance on external capital, though mainly denominated in local currency, set against a context of a moribund economy, high inequality and political stasis ahead of the 2019 presidential elections,” the report states, adding that SA faces below-trend growth.