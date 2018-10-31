WATCH: What SA needs to do to stay in S&P’s good side

SA is sending out the right signals but risks remain.

S&P Global said the investment and jobs summit, along with the economic stimulus plan, are moves in the right direction, but the postponement of fiscal consolidation and the lack of clarity around land expropriation is a worry for the ratings agency.

These two factors could lead S&P to cut its sovereign rating, which is already sitting at junk. S&P’s next rating review by will be on November 23.

S&P’s director of sovereign and international public finance ratings, Ravi Bhatia, joined Business Day TV to discuss the agency’s outlook on SA.