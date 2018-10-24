Economy

SA to lift long-term bond issuance 33% by 2021

The government plans to increase its debt load to 58.5% of GDP by 2022

24 October 2018 - 14:04 Sunita Menon
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

The government plans to increase the issuance of long-term debt by 33% over the next three years to R2.9-trillion by the 2021-2022 fiscal year, as it seeks to plug the budget deficit.

Most of the funding will be done via the issuance of fixed-rate securities, which will reach R2.1-trillion in 2021-2022, from R1.6-trillion in 2018-2019, according to the medium-term budget policy statement, released on Wednesday.

The government plans to boost the sale of inflation-linked bonds to R753bn by 2021-2022, compared with the R566bn forecast for the current fiscal year. It will continue its policy of issuing more longer-dated bonds to reduce its refinancing risk. “The longer maturity profile allows the government to consider increased issuance in the 5-10 year maturity bracket to reduce debt-service costs,’’ the Treasury said in the statement.

Gross national debt will increase to 58.5% of GDP by 2022, from 55.8% in 2018-2019, reflecting the weaker economy, fluctuations in interest rates, inflation and the exchange rate.

The weakness in the rand in 2018 will account for about 70% of the expected R48bn increase in the debt load, the Treasury said.

menons@businesslive.co.za

Rand calm before budget storm

The medium-term budget, CPI data and company results make for a busy Wednesday for economists and JSE watchers
Markets
7 hours ago

Rand and local bonds hold up before medium-term budget

RMB analyst Nema Ramkhelawan-Bhana says disagreeable remarks about SOEs and potential funding mechanisms may send the local currency weaker
Markets
5 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Salary increases mainly get pocketed by the taxman
Economy
2.
Delayed fuel price hike keeps inflation steady
Economy
3.
No VAT on chickens and books the response to ...
Economy
4.
Trade war shaping up to be a major risk to ...
Economy
5.
Parliamentary body says budget targets likely to ...
Economy

Related Articles

Rand and local bonds hold up before medium-term budget
Markets

Not all doom and gloom as budget gives cause for economic optimism
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.