Markets

Rand and local bonds hold up before medium-term budget

RMB analyst Nema Ramkhelawan-Bhana says disagreeable remarks about SOEs and potential funding mechanisms may send the local currency weaker

24 October 2018 - 10:11 Andries Mahlangu
Rand. Picture: REUTERS
Rand. Picture: REUTERS

The rand and local bonds held steady at reasonably strong levels on Wednesday morning, signalling a degree of market optimism that new finance minister Tito Mboweni will say what the market wants to hear when he presents his medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) in the afternoon.

Mboweni will have the unenviable task of reassuring the ratings agencies and the markets that the country has a good handle of its finances, namely keeping the budget deficit within reasonable limits and sticking to the spending limit.

Rand Merchant Bank analyst Nema Ramkhelawan-Bhana said the rand could rally through R14.20 to the dollar, pulling local bonds along with it, if the budget hits the right notes.

“But, the devil is obviously in the detail and any indication of a wider than 4% deficit or disagreeable remarks on SOEs [state-owned enterprises] and potential funding mechanisms could lead the rand in the opposite direction.”

The rand and local bonds were little shaken by the bout of volatility, which sent the JSE all share to a 15-month low on Tuesday.

The euro suffered a collateral damage as the budget standoff between Italy and EU continued while the pound reeled from uncertainty over Brexit. This left the dollar relatively stronger on global markets.

The rand and local bonds tend to swing fairly wildly during risk-off trade because they are part of emerging markets, which investors perceive to be risky.

At 9.35am the rand was at R14.2430 to the dollar from R14.2585, at R16.2969 to the euro from R16.3567 and at R18.4470 to the pound from R18.5091. The euro was at $1.1443 from $1.1471.

The yield on the benchmark R186 bond was at 9.11%, its lowest level since the start of the month, from 9.155% on Tuesday.

EDITORIAL: Tito Mboweni’s moment of truth

The finance minister's medium-term budget policy statement comes at a pivotal moment for the country
Opinion
7 hours ago

No VAT on chickens and books the response to Mboweni’s pre-budget twitter call

‘Don’t tell the establishment about this tweet!!’
Economy
22 hours ago

DAVID MAYNIER: The big issues Mboweni can’t ignore in his budget address

The DA wants to know where he stands on radical economic transformation, and how he proposes to tackle sluggish growth and unmanageable debt
Opinion
1 day ago

Not all doom and gloom as budget gives cause for economic optimism

New finance minister Tito Mboweni's medium-term budget policy statement gives the opportunity to assess the state of SA’s finances and the state of ...
Opinion
2 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Rand calm before budget storm
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE falls 2% as global mood sours
Markets
3.
Rand weakens as geopolitical risks take toll
Markets
4.
JSE resumes October slide amid myriad risk events
Markets
5.
Rand and local bonds hold up before medium-term ...
Markets

Related Articles

EDITORIAL: Tito Mboweni’s moment of truth
Opinion / Editorials

No VAT on chickens and books the response to Mboweni’s pre-budget twitter call
Economy

Not all doom and gloom as budget gives cause for economic optimism
Opinion

DAVID MAYNIER: The big issues Mboweni can’t ignore in his budget address
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.