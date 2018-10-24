Famous Brands places UK subsidiary into business protection

Famous Brands is placing Gourmet Burger Kitchen under the UK’s bankruptcy protection system.

The announcement on Wednesday sent its share price up 7% to R106.70.

Famous Brands said it had initiated a “company voluntary arrangement” for Gourmet Burger King with the help of auditing group Grant Thornton, that is unique to the UK. It described it as “a process used by financially distressed businesses in order to come to a binding agreement or compromise with their unsecured creditors”.

“Typically, the process is used to restructure a business’s leased property portfolio in line with current market valuations.”

First National Bank analyst Wayne McCurrie said on Twitter: “No more good money after bad. Also shows that a buyer could not be found in my view”.