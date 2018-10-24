Companies / Retail & Consumer

Famous Brands places UK subsidiary into business protection

Gourmet Burger Kitchen has been put under the UK’s bankruptcy protection system

24 October 2018 - 13:51 Robert Laing
Picture: FAMOUS BRANDS
Picture: FAMOUS BRANDS

Famous Brands is placing Gourmet Burger Kitchen under the UK’s bankruptcy protection system.

The announcement on Wednesday sent its share price up 7% to R106.70.

Famous Brands said it had initiated a “company voluntary arrangement” for Gourmet Burger King with the help of auditing group Grant Thornton, that is unique to the UK. It described it as “a process used by financially distressed businesses in order to come to a binding agreement or compromise with their unsecured creditors”.

“Typically, the process is used to restructure a business’s leased property portfolio in line with current market valuations.”

First National Bank analyst Wayne McCurrie said on Twitter: “No more good money after bad. Also shows that a buyer could not be found in my view”.

Famous Brands acquired Gourmet Burger Kitchen from Nando’s for R2bn in 2016.

The restaurant franchiser recently warned shareholders its UK subsidiary would contribute a £2.6m operating loss to its interim results scheduled for release on October 29.

laingr@businesslive.co.za

How Famous Brands’ UK burger business went from bad to worse

The group said on Monday it had reduced the value of Gourmet Burger Kitchen by R874m, following a R373m write-down five months ago
Companies
8 days ago

Famous Brands warns shareholders of severe indigestion from UK deal

Shares in the restaurant franchiser fell after the group said it intended to book an R874m impairment on the R2.1bn Gourmet Burger Kitchen acquisition
Companies
9 days ago

Companies in this Story

Brexit hits Famous Brands hard in UK
Companies / Retail & Consumer

