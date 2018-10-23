Economy

No VAT on chickens and books the response to Mboweni’s pre-budget twitter call

‘Don’t tell the establishment about this tweet!!’

23 October 2018 - 14:55 Odwa Mjo
UPDATED 23 October 2018 - 14:58
Finance minister Tito Mboweni in Cape Town, South Africa, October 9 2018. REUTERS/SUMAYA HISHAM
Newly appointed finance minister Tito Mboweni took to Twitter for suggestions as he prepared for his first medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) on Wednesday, October 24.

Mboweni, who has always entertained followers with his antics about his culinary interests and has become known for his “dry jokes” on social media, asked his more than 283,000 followers for input ahead of the speech.

“Let us do something unusual which will annoy the establishment. If you were minister of finance, what would you announce on Wednesday next week. It is time for the medium term budget policy statement. Over to you. Don’t tell the establishment about this tweet!!”

Mboweni will deliver the medium-term budget just 15 days after President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed him finance minister after his predecessor Nhlanhla Nene resigned earlier in October.

Nene was appointed finance minister in February this year but resigned after his testimony at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture revealed that he had had several meetings with the Gupta family.

With 15 days in his new position, much of Mboweni’s budget would have been from Nene. However, Twitter followers still gave their input.

Resizing and getting rid of cabinet perks:

Suggestions on VAT-exempted items:

Sell SAA!

Will the budget help fulfil Ramaphosa’s healthcare promises?

