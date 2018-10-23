No VAT on chickens and books the response to Mboweni’s pre-budget twitter call
‘Don’t tell the establishment about this tweet!!’
Newly appointed finance minister Tito Mboweni took to Twitter for suggestions as he prepared for his first medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) on Wednesday, October 24.
Mboweni, who has always entertained followers with his antics about his culinary interests and has become known for his “dry jokes” on social media, asked his more than 283,000 followers for input ahead of the speech.
“Let us do something unusual which will annoy the establishment. If you were minister of finance, what would you announce on Wednesday next week. It is time for the medium term budget policy statement. Over to you. Don’t tell the establishment about this tweet!!”
Mboweni will deliver the medium-term budget just 15 days after President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed him finance minister after his predecessor Nhlanhla Nene resigned earlier in October.
Nene was appointed finance minister in February this year but resigned after his testimony at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture revealed that he had had several meetings with the Gupta family.
With 15 days in his new position, much of Mboweni’s budget would have been from Nene. However, Twitter followers still gave their input.
Resizing and getting rid of cabinet perks:
Cut the size of the cabinet in half. Cut ministers' salaries. Cut off their non-essential perks. Keep a tighter reign on local government expenditure!!!— MT (@MTimmal) October 20, 2018
You literally are the establishment. So, to annoy you then:— Jacques Maree (@JacquesMaree73) October 20, 2018
- Scrap EWC. Protect property rights.
- Scrap talk of nationalising the reserve bank
- Ditch the NHI
- Halve the cabinet
- Freeze public sector salaries
- Break up & sell off SOE’s
- Rewrite labour legislation
Do away with those fancy upgrades at ministerial residences— Buzwebakhe (@Buzwebakhe) October 20, 2018
Suggestions on VAT-exempted items:
Make sanitary products like pads, toilet roll and toiletries vat exempt please.— Audrey Brown (@BBC_AudreyB) October 20, 2018
Make funds available for students who want to learn a trade. Implement higher VAT for luxury items, implement lower VAT for food. Privatize struggling SOE’s, (almost everyone) close SAA.— ElmarieB🐾👣 (@Dootwa) October 20, 2018
Once again, what about books.— Steyn (@steyn_riaan) October 20, 2018
Why is there VAT on books ?
Seriously.
Sell SAA!
Sir, (1) Regulate and tax all churches and ministries. Especially ‘new age’ churches and those with foreign religious leaders that exploit people for profit. (2) Close down SAA immediately.— peter petersen 🍀🌞 (@p2BKK) October 20, 2018
Sell SAA. Other SOE's also, but start with SAA. SA does not need to own an airline.— robert hobson (@rob__hobson) October 21, 2018
Please sign in or register to comment.