Petrol price surge adds fuel to the fire in minibus taxi sector

Sam Rolland of Econometrix says many taxi commuters have few other transport choices and are forced to pay higher fares. Operators face stiff competition over routes and passengers.

“There is incredible pressure on operators to complete as many trips as possible in peak hours to achieve scale to make routes profitable,” Rolland says. This contributes to cutting corners on vehicle maintenance and aggressive driving, further damaging the reputation of an industry often perceived as needing to “formalise”.

Herrie Schalekamp of the University of Cape Town’s Centre for Transport Studies says the minibus taxi industry has formalised in terms of existing legislation. There is an operating licensing system that logs routes, vehicles and owners; all taxi associations must be registered and have constitutions; and laws take care of road-worthiness and vehicle safety specifications.

“The challenge is adherence,” says Schalekamp. “It’s the state’s failure to enforce the rules it has put in place that creates the space for informality to thrive.”

It is estimated that there are twice as many taxis on the roads as needed. A third to a half of the taxis in Cape Town operate illegally. Cape Town has more than 100 associations and thousands of operators, Schalekamp says. Associations earn fees from operators, so “it’s in their interests to allow as many people as possible into their association”.

This “atomised” model with thousands of stakeholders means a scramble “for land, for business, for market”.

“People are under pressure,” says Schalekamp. “If we were able ever to collect comprehensive statistics, we might see that the economic cycle and incidents of violence correspond. Because there’s no cushion provided by the state, other means of negotiating strong competition [must be found] and violence is one of them.”

The only state support taxi operators get is a capital subsidy. The Taxi Recapitalisation Programme pays operators more than R90,000 to scrap older-model (pre-2006) vehicles, which can be used towards the cost of a new vehicle.

A new Quantum costs about R440,000. In his 2018 budget speech transport minister Blade Nzimande announced that the programme will be revised to “enable the taxi industry to leverage and exploit downstream opportunities in the entire taxi value chain” and increase the scrapping allowance. He also promised that the subsidy will receive attention.