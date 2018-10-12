Moody’s expected to hold its outlook for SA at stable

“If Moody’s were to downgrade SA’s debt to sub-investment level, SA would be removed from the Citi World Government Bond Index, prompting asset managers and pension funds to sell domestic bonds. This would sharply increase the cost of debt and pressure the exchange rate,” PwC Strategy& economist Maura Feddersen said in a note e-mailed on Friday.

Given that SA recently switched finance ministers, with Tito Mboweni now scheduled to deliver the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) on October 24, Moody’s may simply announce it is delaying the release of the country’s sovereign rating report until it has more information.

Feddersen said the ratings agencies will focus on three issues in the medium-term budget: first, the pace of fiscal consolidation; second, reforms in state-owned enterprises (SOEs); and third, measures to lift economic growth.

Said Feddersen, “If the medium-term budget effectively addresses all three priority areas, ratings agencies are likely to respond favourably. In the end, SA’s credit rating remains a crucial ingredient for keeping the costs of debt under control, and freeing up spending for SA’s most pressing economic challenges, including the alleviation of poverty, inequality and unemployment.”

Graph: Will the government rein in debt-to-GDP levels?