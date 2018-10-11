Economy

SA’s factories seem to be returning to health

Manufacturing output grew faster than expected in August, indicating SA may be recovering from a recession

11 October 2018 - 14:17 Robert Laing
Picture: SOWETAN
Picture: SOWETAN

South African manufacturing output grew 1.3% in August from the same month in 2017, a slowdown from July’s 2.8% but beating the economists’ consensus of 0.6%.

The August figures indicate that the manufacturing sector will help SA’s third quarter GDP rebound from a recession in first and second quarters. 

Statistics SA reported on Thursday that its manufacturing production index, which was set to 100 points in December 2015, rose to 106.5 points in August from 105.1 points in the same month in 2017. The increase from July’s 103.1 points was 3.3%.

The three-month, seasonally adjusted average came to 1.9% — a recovery from the 0.3% decline manufacturing contributed to SA’s second quarter GDP. SA’s overall GDP declined 0.7% in the second quarter and 2.6% in the first quarter.

Statistics SA was scheduled to release August’s mining production and sales report on Thursday morning, but said it has been delayed by a week because the department of mineral resources had failed to provide the figures on time.

Measured in current prices, total sales from SA’s factories in August came to R204.6bn, up from July’s R196.5bn and R188.7bn in August 2017.

laingr@businesslive.co.za

Economists expect SA to sneak out of recession in third quarter, but annual growth will be rubbish

As rating agencies cut their forecasts and the trade war sours sentiment, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s wish of 3% growth in 2018 looks increasingly ...
Economy
27 days ago

How SA's mining sector is taking a beating from trade war

Third quarter gets off to poor start with July’s 5.2% fall in production
Economy
27 days ago

Manufacturing sector shows good growth in the third quarter

Food and beverages; motor vehicles and transport; and wood and wood products all contributed to the 2.9% July increase
Economy
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Tito Mboweni’s appointment could drive business ...
Economy
2.
Government foresees period of huge employment ...
Economy
3.
WATCH: What the IMF thinks of SA’s economy
Economy
4.
First the World Bank, now the IMF cuts SA’s ...
Economy
5.
BCI shows business confidence increased in ...
Economy

Related Articles

Government foresees period of huge employment creation
Economy

How SA's mining sector is taking a beating from trade war
Economy

Manufacturing sector shows good growth in the third quarter
Economy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.