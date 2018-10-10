Ten complaints alone to tax ombud result in almost R450m in refunds to taxpayers

The top 10 complaints investigated by the tax ombud's office in 2018 resulted in almost R450m in refunds to taxpayers. This is according to the tax ombud annual report for 2017-2018, released on Tuesday.

The office reported a 99% success rate for complaints it had accepted, investigated and made recommendations for.

The office was established in 2013 as a check and balance for the SA Revenue Service (Sars) and for tax payers to air any grievances against the revenue office.

According to the report, the ombud received 17,920 contacts during the reporting period — 14,268 were queries and 3,652 were complaints.

Total complaints validated for the period under review came to 3,637, of which 1,945 were accepted as falling within the office’s mandate.

The majority of the complaints reviewed related to refunds (34.69%), followed by dispute resolution (29.85%), and assessments (10.20%).

