Investors are waiting for an end to SA's ‘policy stalemate’, says Moody's

The foreign investment community is waiting for the outcome of SA’s general election 2019 and to judge what policies will be formulated and enacted before committing to the country, said a senior analyst at Moody’s ratings agency.

The fight for control of the levers of power in government is under way, with Cyril Ramaphosa replacing Jacob Zuma as president of SA and the ANC.

Zuma, who was mired in allegations of corruption before and during his nine-year tenure as president, is reported by the Sunday Times to be staging a fightback against Ramaphosa. Zuma and those close to him oversaw rampant corruption at state-owned companies and Ramaphosa’s government is driving investigations into maladministration, mismanagement and theft.

Ramaphosa is generally seen as more pragmatic and keenly aware of the need to attract foreign investment to stimulate a moribund economy, but he cannot act until he has a firmer mandate after the 2019 election because his hold on power now is tenuous as he works to prevent the ANC from fracturing into factions as Zuma and others agitate against him.

"There’s effectively a policy stalemate," said Douglas Rowlings, vice-president senior analyst at Moody’s.

"The outside investment community is appreciative that things can’t just suddenly change. This is effectively a big oil tanker headed in one direction and is now being nudged into a different one. It takes a while," he said.

"I think one of the main focus points is what happens post-elections next year. It’s largely a wait and see. There’s a lot of side-lining going on. A lot will be dictated by what is translated into policy and what policies are being delivered upon after elections," he said.