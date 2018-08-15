Lower consumer demand is hindering economic health, Lesetja Kganyago says

The recovery in economic activity is expected to be "weak and choppy", South African Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago has cautioned.

This was especially because consumer demand slowed again in the second quarter of 2018, Kganyago said in a briefing to parliament’s finance committee on Wednesday.

The bank expects modest GDP growth in 2018 and Kganyago said this should be lower than initial expectations. The bank has projected average growth rates of 1.2% for 2018, 1.9% in 2019 and 2% in 2020.

The governor said that while inflation remained within the inflation target, bank "risks are on the upside" and included the weakening exchange rate, rising oil prices and increasing electricity prices, and remuneration increases in excess of inflation and productivity.