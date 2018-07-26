Economy

DEVELOPMENT FINANCE

AfDB plans to seal deals at its inaugural forum

26 July 2018 - 05:05 Hanna Ziady
The AfDB estimates the continent’s infrastructure needs amount to $130bn-$170bn a year, with a $68bn-$108bn financing gap. Picture: ISTOCK
The AfDB estimates the continent’s infrastructure needs amount to $130bn-$170bn a year, with a $68bn-$108bn financing gap. Picture: ISTOCK

The African Development Bank (AfDB), the continent’s largest development finance institution, has pledged to make its inaugural Africa Investment Forum a "deal-making conference" that is focused on transactions rather than on "general conversations around issues".

The objective of the forum, which takes place in Johannesburg in November, was to close deals, Josephine Ngure, deputy director-general at the bank, said on Wednesday.

In his drive to raise $100bn in new investment over the next five years, President Cyril Ramaphosa will hold an investment summit in October.

On Tuesday, ahead of the 10th Brics summit, Ramaphosa and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, announced a $14.2bn investment in SA from Asia’s most populous nation.

The forum would support Ramaphosa’s summit, as the AfDB routinely aligned with the goals of individual African governments, Ngure said.

While countless conferences promoting African investment opportunities are held annually, the continent attracted just 3% in global foreign direct investment in 2017, the UN World Investment Report notes.

High cost of funds

The high cost of funds, perceived corruption and high corporate tax rates were the major obstacles to investment on the continent, Neville Mandimika, an Africa analyst at Rand Merchant Bank, said.

The forum hoped to attract would-be investors for whom specific policy issues were causing blockages so that these could be resolved, Ngure said.

Closed "boardroom sessions", which would run alongside open sessions, would focus on sealing "investment-ready" deals, she said.

The forum also aims to attract investors who are seeking funding for specific projects and those who are interested in co-financing arrangements with governments and development finance institutions.

Institutional investors frequently bemoan the lack of "bankable projects" in Africa, meaning projects in which risks are deemed acceptable because of government guarantees, collateral or some assurance of future cash flows.

Institutional investors such as insurance companies, pension funds and sovereign wealth funds had more than $100-trillion in assets under management globally.

"We are competing with all other regions to get a share of these resources," Ngure said.

The AfDB estimates the continent’s infrastructure needs amount to $130bn-$170bn a year, with a $68bn-$108bn financing gap, she said.

ziadyh@businesslive.co.za

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
China to invest nearly $15bn in SA
Economy
2.
China-led fightback against Trump’s tariff ...
Economy
3.
AfDB plans to seal deals at its inaugural forum
Economy
4.
WATCH: What Trump’s tariffs mean for the Brics ...
Economy
5.
What civil society groups are saying ahead of key ...
Economy

Related Articles

Locals must lead $100bn investment drive, says Ramaphosa adviser Trudi Makhaya
Economy

Lack of trust darkens the skies of Ramaphosa’s ‘new dawn’
Opinion

Trevor Manuel: land issue makes SA a tough sell for Ramaphosa's investment ...
National

CLAIRE BISSEKER: Exports trump investment as growth driver
Opinion / Columnists

Brics members’ low investment in JSE points to limited economic ties
Opinion

EDITORIAL: Cementing SA's place in Brics
Opinion / Editorials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.