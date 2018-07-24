Brics members’ low investment in JSE points to limited economic ties

However, in 2017 Indian billionaire Anil Agarwal also bought an 11% stake in Anglo American for £1.2bn, making him the second largest shareholder in the group. He followed this up with a $1.5bn investment, which resulted in a total 20% ownership share.

Anglo American also did its bit for Brics commercial integration when in 2014 it made its first shipment of iron ore from the Minas-Rio project in Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro in the southeast of Brazil that it wholly owns through its Iron Ore Brazil subsidiary.

Further strengthening the Brics commercial web, the operation’s primary consumer is China. But crucially, although Anglo American was founded in SA, it shifted its primary listing to the London Stock Exchange in 1999 and now maintains only a secondary listing on the JSE.

Minas-Rio was also not really so much a result of Brics alignment, as exploration started there in 2009, prior to SA becoming a member.

From the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China’s stake in Standard Bank, acquired in 2007, to Gold One’s stake in Sibanye, most of the Brics investments in corporate SA have been in line with the traditional alignment between SA and China that predates and transcends their Brics membership, with China being SA’s principal export and import partner.

In addition to China, for SA the main source of investment in JSE-listed companies has been western financiers, particularly the UK. Similarly, hundreds of other companies in Brics countries have recently listed on US and European stock markets.

One of the reasons for the lacklustre influx of Brics country investment in the JSE is SA’s lack of tech companies and tech start-ups, which have been drawing international investment in other countries.

Another important factor has been a reported lack of international investor confidence in the country in its years under the Zuma-led government, which further disinclined foreign investment in the JSE, which grew by just 7% in the period. Crucially, SA’s Brics membership has spanned the entirety of the Zuma presidency.

Rather counterintuitively, however, South African companies have been leading in investing in other Brics-domiciled companies. Though the private sectors of the Brics countries have made investments of their own in JSE-listed companies, these are barely to the expected level. They are much larger economies — the Shanghai Stock Exchange is the fourth largest stock market by market cap at about $4-trillion — and as such SA’s relative leadership in private sector investments in listed companies in the Brics countries indicates an enormous disproportionality. This is after almost a decade of membership.

If SA’s aim is mainly political association with "rising powers" in a multilateral world, Pretoria is closer to its goal than when it first set about trying to achieve it. But if one of the markers of Brics inclusion for SA is a self-propelled level of investment outside official prodding and political encouragement, it has a long way to go.

• Ndzendze is research co-ordinator with the University of Johannesburg’s Confucius Institute.