Lack of trust darkens the skies of Ramaphosa’s ‘new dawn’

As a pressing example, the public healthcare system has become notorious, particularly in certain provinces, where stories about suffering and even death due to negligence are not uncommon.

Furthermore, revelations of state capture have brought to light just how much public trust (and public money) has been misused, in a grand project aimed at enriching the lifestyles of a few. Such abuse is simply not compatible with a credible social contract — the two cannot co-exist.

The private sector does not inspire much confidence either. We put our trust in organisations that we believe will have their stakeholders’ interests at heart, but we are confronted with stories of (among others) Steinhoff’s brazen misuse of funds, and KPMG’s failure of governance, the latter showing again that state capture is a networked, multi-sector phenomenon.

These and other scandals have eroded trust in both sectors, and it is hard as a society not to feel short-changed. Again, this is not conducive to the actualisation of a credible social contract.

On the positive side, there have been encouraging strides made in the public enterprises portfolio under the new leadership of Pravin Gordhan. The emphasis on capable oversight at the board level of state-owned entities is most welcome. We can also acknowledge that the emphasis on governance and ethical leadership in the King IV report on Corporate Governance for SA bodes well for decision-making processes in private companies.

In general, across public, private and parastatal contexts, more stringent oversight processes are required, in the hands of individuals who actively ask whether societal interests are being served by the decisions taken.

There are many social ills that fuel our mistrust as a society and, therefore, a great deal needs to take place to build public confidence through better transparency, continuous monitoring, accountability and repercussions for transgressors. Having a president that understands these fundamentals is critical, and we are certainly in a better position than we were a year ago. However, we need to believe that the individuals (in the public and private sectors) who handle our interests and provide services know what they are doing and do not abuse their positions.

There is only one way that this can happen, and it goes beyond nice-sounding phrases: it just takes time. Trust is a slow thing. Maybe a new dawn could indeed be on the horizon — but it is a distant horizon that will take committed efforts and a tangible demonstration of change to reach.

• Madonsela is an associate subject matter expert at The Ethics Institute.