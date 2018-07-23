WATCH: What SA needs to do to attract investors

SA recently secured investments from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which will contribute to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s goal of raising $100bn in the next five years.

But how easy will it be to get more money into the country when the two key attraction points of growth and policy certainty are in low visibility?

EY markets and business development lead Schalk Barnard spoke to Business Day TV about the future of foreign direct investment in SA.