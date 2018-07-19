Economy

Reserve Bank keeps rates on hold but slashes 2018 GDP growth forecast

Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago says the domestic growth outlook remains 'challenging' while inflation is set to peak at 5.4% in the third quarter of 2018

19 July 2018 - 15:13 Sunita Menon and Tammy Foyn
South African Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: PUXLEY MAKGATHO
The South African Reserve Bank left interest rates unchanged at the end of its three-day meeting on Thursday, a decision that was widely expected.

This leaves the repo rate at 6.5%. The last move on rates was a cut of 25 basis points in March.

Inflation has been rising — with June’s consumer inflation rate, at 4.6%, the highest of the year so far — and inflationary pressures are expected to persist.

"Developments in the international environment have placed upward pressure on the inflation trajectory, while the domestic growth outlook remains challenging," Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago said at the announcement of the decision.

Fuel prices have been a major driver of local inflation, with international oil prices having risen more than 8% this year. This has been compounded by a weaker rand, and the prospect of an all-out global trade war, which has created an uncertain outlook for emerging-market currencies.

Most economists feel that inflation nonetheless remains in check, well within the Bank’s target range of 3% to 6%, and that a moribund economy would persuade the Bank’s monetary policy committee to hold fire.

"Despite remaining within the target band throughout the forecast period, the Bank’s model projects an increase in headline inflation, peaking at levels closer to the upper end of the target range. Thus far, the impact of the VAT increase appears to have been less than anticipated. However, the weaker rand exchange rate and higher oil price assumptions result in a more elevated inflation trajectory."

At current levels, he said the Bank’s model assessed the rand to be under-valued, and it was likely that the rand, along with other emerging-market currencies, would remain volatile.

Kganyago announced the following forecasts for inflation over the medium term:

• 2018: 4.8%, from 4.9% at the May meeting

• 2019: 5.6%, from 5.2% in May

• 2020: 5.4%, from 5.2% in May

"The committee assesses the risks to the inflation forecast to be on the upside. A number of key risks and uncertainties highlighted in recent meetings persist," Kganyago said. "A key external risk to the rand remains the possibility of tighter global financial conditions. The domestic economic growth outlook is weaker than we expected in May."

The Bank’s outlook for GDP growth over the next three years is:

• 2018: 1.2%, from 1.7% forecast at the May meeting

• 2019: 1.9%, from 1.7% in May

• 2020: 2%, unchanged from May

Inflation is expected to peak at 5.4% in the third quarter of 2018.

