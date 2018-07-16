News Leader
WATCH: Getting to grips with the challenges facing SA’s economy
16 July 2018 - 09:26
Manufacturing production rose by more than 2% in May, while mining production dropped by more than 2%.
And consumer confidence has slipped from its record high. What does this mean for SA’s economy?
Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop spoke to Business Day TV to provide more insight into what the numbers mean.
Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop talks to Business Day TV about the recent mining and manufacturing data
OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:
