Economy

Fitch affirms SA’s junk status, with a stable outlook

The agency warns of low growth and high debt levels but says these are balanced by a favourable government debt structure and a healthy banking sector. It maintained its stable outlook

15 June 2018 - 17:12 Sunita Menon
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Fitch Ratings has affirmed SA’s credit rating of junk status, warning of low growth and ‘sizeable government debt’.

Fitch kept SA’s rating at BB+ with a stable outlook, as expected, after a host of meetings with public- and private-sector role players in recent weeks.

The rating agency also highlighted that SA had the “highest inequality in the world”.

“The affirmation and stable outlook takes into consideration signs of recovering governance standards and the prospect of a mild cyclical recovery but also indications that financial challenges at key state-owned enterprises (SOEs) remain substantial and the fact that government debt has yet to stabilise,” it said.

Last month, SA received a reprieve from S&P Global Ratings, which left the country’s credit rating unchanged, in line with market expectations, affirming its long-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings at BB and BB+ respectively, with a stable outlook.

Earlier in 2018, following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s election, Fitch said it expected growth to rise slightly on favourable sentiment from investors and business, but warned that it was still too low.

While SA has made strides in recent months including a Cabinet reshuffle in which key positions changed, a focus on tackling corruption through changes in the boards of major state-owned enterprises (SOEs), and an inquiry into tax administration, economic growth contracted in the first quarter of the year. Policy uncertainty around the Mining Charter and land reform have also continued to linger.

Despite the headwinds of recent weeks, which have raised questions about whether the shine is starting to come off Ramaphosa’s appointment, Johann Els, head of economic research at Old Mutual Investment Group, said SA would still see a recovery, providing a strong case for Fitch to maintain its rating.

“Eskom’s proposed wage freeze and South African Airways’ planned staff cuts, while negative for workers show that SOE challenges are being faced. In addition, recent labour reform has been a positive step, and the public-sector wage negotiations have been resolved without strike activity. New SOE board appointments and the S&P ratings view are also encouraging signs,” he said.

FNB chief economist Mamello Matikinca said as with S&P, there was unlikely to be a rating change apart from an acknowledgement that the outlook, following the ANC elective conference, had improved.

Fitch downgraded SA weeks after the firing of Pravin Gordhan as finance minister in 2017 but spared the country in its November review.

In a statement shortly after the Fitch release, National Treasury said it had noted the decision while fully recognising "Fitch’s assessment of challenges and opportunities the country faces in the immediate- to long term".

The rand firmed in response to the Fitch announcement, to R13.3855 to the dollar, from R13.4963 at 5pm, just prior to its release. It ended Thursday at R13.4592.

