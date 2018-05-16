Economy

News Leader

WATCH: What will it take to get SA’s unemployed working?

16 May 2018 - 09:00 Business Day TV

SA’s first-quarter unemployment rate is unchanged at 26.7%, Statistics SA said in the Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS), released on Tuesday.

The working population increased by 153,000 over the period, with discouraged job-seekers increasing by 249,000. The formal sector led job gains and the agricultural sector recorded the biggest losses.

Adcorp CEO Innocent Dutiro spoke to Business Day TV about some of the challenges hampering job creation.

Unemployment in focus on Tuesday

Tencent’s drop in Hong Kong points to down day for JSE, while results are expected from the Investec property family and steel frame maker Mazor
Markets
1 day ago

Unemployment holds steady, but it's not all good news

The Quarterly Labour Force Survey has confounded expectations for a slight deterioration, but there is still a great deal to worry about
Economy
22 hours ago

Analysts unpack SA’s doggedly high unemployment

The economy needs to grow at least 6% a year for a decade to begin to solve jobs crisis
Economy
4 hours ago

SA needs skills-focused education to beat unemployment, says World Bank

The legacy of exclusion has aggravated policy uncertainty and reduced growth, says the institution's latest diagnostic report
National
1 day ago

Prominent business leaders and government officials to discuss youth unemployment and education at The Directors Event

SPONSORED | Business leaders agree that collective action is required from all sectors to address youth unemployment and education
Economy
18 hours ago

