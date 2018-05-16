WATCH: What will it take to get SA’s unemployed working?

SA’s first-quarter unemployment rate is unchanged at 26.7%, Statistics SA said in the Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS), released on Tuesday.

The working population increased by 153,000 over the period, with discouraged job-seekers increasing by 249,000. The formal sector led job gains and the agricultural sector recorded the biggest losses.

Adcorp CEO Innocent Dutiro spoke to Business Day TV about some of the challenges hampering job creation.