WATCH: What pitfalls lie ahead for SA’s economy?

14 May 2018 - 09:07 Business Day TV
Picture: ISTOCK
Last week the International Monetary Fund (IMF) raised SA’s annual growth forecast to 1.5%, but manufacturing and mining data for the first quarter were disappointing.

Added to this, Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene has sounded the alarm on public sector wage talks and their effect on the economy.

Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop spoke to Business Day TV about the economic week that was and the prospects for the economy.

