After April 2019, VAT hike should end, ANC finance committee members say

ANC members of Parliament’s finance committee are not in favour of the one percentage point hike in the value added tax (VAT) rate continuing beyond April 2019.

The head of the ANC study group in the committee, Thandi Tobias, said in an interview on Wednesday that the ANC recognised the need to fill the revenue shortfall of R48bn in the current year, but did not support the continuation of the one percentage point VAT hike longer than one year.

She recognised that there was little that could be done in the current financial year to reverse it. The one percentage point increase in VAT will raise about R23bn.

"Of course, we don’t want it [the VAT increase] to continue beyond the point where we close the revenue shortfall. We have made it very clear as the ANC that any taxation is regressive when it affects the poor. Therefore, we must come with revenue raising measures including economic growth and efficient tax collections.

Committee chairman Yunus Carrim has also expressed grave concern about the effect of the VAT hike on the poor.

The finance committee held a public hearing on Wednesday on the draft Rates and Monetary Amounts and Amendment of Revenue Laws Amendment Bill, which includes a provision on the VAT increase. Civil society organisations expressed strong opposition to the VAT increase because of its effect on the poor.

Civil Society Coalition spokesperson Neil Coleman also argued — failing an immediate reversal of the VAT increase — for it to be reversed from April 2019.

Treasury deputy-director general Ismail Momoniat said any future tax proposals for 2018-19 would depend on the outcome of economic growth in the current year and expenditure trends. The immediate issue given the VAT increase was how to minimise its impact on the poor.