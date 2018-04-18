Five articles that reveal what Cyril Ramaphosa’s new economic adviser thinks

Subscribers to Business Day and BusinessLIVE are familiar with the insightful writing by columnist Trudi Makhaya. A Rhodes scholar with degrees from Oxford and Wits, she has just been appointed economic adviser to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Here are five key contributions on how to fix the South African economy published by Business Day this year:

1. Reinvigorate the NDP and lead the world

A month after Ramaphosa was elected, Trudi’s Business Day column was headed 'Implement the NDP, then lead the world'. Here’s an extract:

Everyone seems to have a to-do list for new ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa.

My list includes restructuring state-owned enterprises; encouraging private sector employment; improving relations between employers and employees; rooting out anticompetitive behaviour by dominant companies; trimming the regulatory burden on business; improving the efficiency of government services and infrastructure; and resolving policy and legislative impasses in sectors such as mining and telecommunications.

As the ANC’s anniversary statement acknowledges, one of the most immediate tasks is to restore confidence in the potential of the economy.

The new leadership has to work to restore faith that institutions work, leaders and officials are held accountable

for their actions and the policies that the government has adopted are implemented.

With everything that will be on Ramaphosa’s plate in his quest for unity, the best gospel to advance is that of the resurrection of the National Development Plan (NDP). This is the most efficient way forward as the organisational infrastructure for its implementation and monitoring is already in place. It just needs some reinvigoration.

Subscribe and read all of Trudi Makhaya's columns