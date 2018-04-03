SA has a ‘stable outlook’ for the first time in more than a decade — but is that enough?

SA might take a while to shake off the curse of Jacob Zuma on its credit ratings.

One year since the country lost its investment-grade rating as the former president fired his finance minister, the country is basking in new-found confidence with Cyril Ramaphosa now in charge. He received a boost last month when Moody’s Investors Service ended its threat of a downgrade to junk, citing the positive impact of the changes in political leadership.

S&P Global Ratings, which cut the nation’s debt to junk a year ago on Tuesday, said last week the country’s assessments have "bottomed out", and all three ratings agencies have a stable outlook on SA for the first time in more than a decade. Still, it’s too early to talk about upgrades, analysts including Isaah Mhlanga from Rand Merchant Bank unit said.

Economic growth will only reach 2% by 2020, according to the Reserve Bank, and government debt is more than 50% of GDP. "If you look at S&P, even if they upped the economic forecast, they still view the hurdle for thinking about upgrades as too high," Mhlanga said, referring to S&P on March 27 doubling its estimate for GDP expansion this year to 2%. "Their concerns have been structural reforms. Yes, we’ve seen a lot of changes and a lot of promises, but we haven’t seen actual policy implementation coming through."

Policy uncertainty and graft

Policy uncertainty relating to the crucial mining industry and state graft concerns were among the main drivers that saw Fitch Ratings and S&P lower their assessments to junk in 2017. Cash-strapped Eskom, the largest recipient of state guarantees, has been roiled by a series of scandals, including allegations of corruption linked to the politically connected Gupta family. Everyone concerned has denied wrongdoing.

S&P said on January 18 that there was a "clear danger" that Eskom could default on its debt. Eskom poses a big risk to the fiscus, and the February 22 state budget that contained debt-consolidation plans didn’t provide a public-support pledge for the utility, Mhlanga said.