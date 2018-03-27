SA’s formal employment in the December quarter rose 18,000 from 2016’s

SA’s non-farm payrolls amounted to R662bn in the December quarter, a 3.8% increase from the matching period in 2016, according to Statistics SA’s quarterly employment survey released on Tuesday.

The average monthly salary of formally employed South Africans grew by 6.8% to R20,004 in November from R18,723 in the same month in 2016.

The December quarter tends to show a jump in employment from the September quarter thanks to shops hiring additional staff to handle the Christmas peak.

The sector Stats SA terms "trade" employed 56,000 more people in the December quarter than in the September quarter, accounting for 70% of new jobs created. This took the total number of formally employed South Africans outside of agriculture to 9.8-million in December.

However, compared to the December quarter of 2016, the formal job increase was a more modest 18,000.

Of the eight sectors Stats SA divides its employment sector into, "community services" — essentially public-sector employees — accounts for the largest slice of 27%, or 2.6-million people. This sector added 21,000 jobs from the previous quarter, but only 7,000 from the previous year.

The next biggest employment sector is business services, which accounts for 23% of SA’s formal jobs at 2.2-million people. This grew by 28,000 jobs from September and 7,000 from December 2016.

Trade is the third biggest employment sector, employing 2.15-million people in December, or 22% of all formally employed South Africa.

Four of the sectors reported declines in staff numbers. The construction sector shed 19,000 jobs over three months and 11,000 jobs from December quarter in 2016. Manufacturing shed 6,000 jobs over the year, and mining 3,000.