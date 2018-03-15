Good and bad news from Fitch unit BMI about SA’s economy

The ascension of Cyril Ramaphosa to the presidency has substantially bolstered investor sentiment towards SA, but disagreement within the ANC could ultimately hamper policy change and deter investors, according to BMI Research, a sister company of the ratings agency within the Fitch group.

BMI warned that infighting within the governing party would hamper some of the most crucial structural changes, including measures to address the long-term fiscal management and transparency of state-owned enterprises.

In a report released on Thursday, BMI said political transitions had opened up opportunities for crucial macroeconomic reform in SA, Angola and Zimbabwe. "Following high-profile leadership changes, we see increased opportunity for business-friendly reform in a number of major Sub-Saharan African countries," it said.

BMI warned however, that while recent policy announcements "suggest that governments in these major Sub-Saharan economies are more willing to move forward with reform, implementation will likely be a gradual process, underpinning our still relatively cautious long-term growth outlook for these countries".

BMI stressed that while Ramaphosa offered scope for change in SA and hope for addressing the macroeconomic balance in the country, the ANC was still ideologically divided. That could slow progress in addressing some of the most challenging structural obstacles to growth and fiscal sustainability.

Nonetheless, investor confidence has rebounded significantly in response to the change in leadership. In February, the new president reshuffled the Cabinet, reappointing prominent reformist figures such as former finance ministers Nhlanhla Nene and Pravin Gordhan as finance minister and public enterprises minister, respectively.

In Angola and Zimbabwe, the implementation of reforms is unlikely to lead to immediate economic benefits, while in SA the challenge is that many of the structural reforms may not take place at all, the report said. "Ideological disagreements will only be exacerbated as the ruling party heads into the 2019 election."

BMI also warned that although land expropriation without compensation was unlikely to go ahead, the debate might threaten investor sentiment. "As a result of these roadblocks to reform, we believe South African growth is poised to remain sluggish, given headwinds to policy formation caused by ANC infighting."