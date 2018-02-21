The winners and losers in Gigaba’s budget

Higher education was the big winner of Wednesday’s budget, receiving an additional R57bn over the next three years to provide for free university education for poor and working class students.

This was the single biggest change to the budget since last February, making further education and training the fastest growing item in the budget at 13.7%

But on the spending side it was poor communities that were the biggest losers, with cuts made to public entities like the Passenger Rail Service of SA (Prasa) and infrastructure grants to provinces and municipalities savaged.

At a provincial level, this will mean cuts to: school building programmes; the upgrading of school infrastructure; low-cost housing budgets; and the maintenance of provincial roads.