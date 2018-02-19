Economy

Cyril Ramaphosa may be good for SA’s credit ratings, Moody’s suggests

19 February 2018 - 14:16 Robert Laing
President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives at Parliament to deliver his first state of the nation address on Friday night. Picture: REUTERS
President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives at Parliament to deliver his first state of the nation address on Friday night. Picture: REUTERS

The credit ratings of South African mining groups may improve under President Cyril Ramaphosa, Moody’s said in a note on Monday morning.

"Mr Ramaphosa, who was a successful mine labour union leader early in his career and has a strong understanding of the mining sector, said he intends to revitalise the sector and is determined to work with mining companies to attract new investment," Moody’s said.

Under revisions to the Mining Charter proposed under former president Jacob Zuma’s administration, mines would be required to raise their black economic empowerment shareholding to 30% from 26%.

New mining rights would come with a requirement to pay 1% of turnover to empowerment shareholders.

Moody’s repeated warnings that it had given in past reports that these requirements would make South African mines unattractive to foreign investors.

Moody’s listed three mining groups it rates: AngloGold Ashanti at Baa3, which is one notch above junk; Gold Fields at Ba1, which is one notch into junk; and Sibanye at Ba2, which is two notches into junk.

The rand’s "Ramaphosa rally" since November has been largely offset by rising commodity prices, Moody’s said.

"International investor optimism since Mr Ramaphosa was elected leader of SA’s ruling party on December 18 has contributed to the South African rand’s 11.5% appreciation versus the US dollar to date. A stronger rand negatively affects South African gold and platinum group metals mining companies, because their production and operating costs are mainly denominated in rand, but their revenue is earned in US dollars," the report said.

"The net effect, however, appears not to have had too much a damper on profitability for AngloGold Ashanti’s remaining South African gold operations, Gold Fields’ South Deep gold mine and Sibanye’s South African gold and PGM operations.

"Over the same period, the US dollar gold price along with platinum and palladium prices have appreciated as the South African rand has appreciated. This has led to prices in South African rand being broadly stable."

Government and chamber ordered to involve community in Mining Charter talks

The High Court in Pretoria says the government and the Chamber of Mines must involve communities in new discussions over the charter
Companies
3 hours ago

Anglo American Platinum investors get their first dividend in six years

Amplats has fixed its balance sheet, slashed debt and pumped up cash flow — but CEO Chris Griffith says it is not moving into an expansionary ...
Companies
6 hours ago

Zwane sidelined in Mining Charter talks

Ramaphosa and the Chamber of Mines discuss the Mining Charter as the new president injects hope the impasse will be resolved
Companies
10 hours ago

Zwane out in the cold as Ramaphosa unlocks Mining Charter impasse

Mosebenzi  Zwane's sidelining is the clearest indication yet he will not continue in his controversial position in the mineral resources ministry 
Companies
10 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
What nasty changes can taxpayers expect in the ...
Economy
2.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Budget a gauge of Treasury’s ...
Economy
3.
Goals for car industry empowerment will be ...
Economy
4.
BER survey shows 2018 forecasts for CPI have ...
Economy
5.
Cyril Ramaphosa needs time to stabilise public ...
Economy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.