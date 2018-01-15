Economy

News Leader

WATCH: Absa PMI registers shock drop in December

Absa economist Miyelani Maluleke speaks to Business Day TV about the lender's PMI for December, which showed a surprise decline

15 January 2018 - 08:12 Business Day TV
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Despite the global purchasing manufacturers index (PMI) reaching a seven-year high in December, SA's manufacturing sector showed a surprising decline.

After four months of gains, the Absa PMI fell as a result of a broad-based decline across all the major subindices. The index, which gauges manufacturing activity, fell to 44.9 from 48.6 in November.

But despite the overall drop, respondents appear to be more upbeat about the outlook for the sector.  The subindex tracking expected business conditions increased to 61.9 from 50 in November. Based on that, Absa says the industry could be poised for a better performance in 2018, barring any adverse shocks.

Absa economist Miyelani Maluleke takes Business Day TV through the lender's PMI results.

Absa economist Miyelani Maluleke speaks to Business Day TV about the lender's PMI for December, which showed a surprise decline

JSE ends the week at 60,000 points, lifted by resources and Naspers

The greenback recovered slightly on Friday afternoon after US inflation in December rose faster than expected
Markets
2 days ago

Absa PMI falls notably, in contrast to global performances

The deterioration was broad-based with all five subcomponents of the headline index falling from November
Economy
2 days ago

Positive trend in world trade lifts factories

While domestic demand remains weak due to low business confidence and policy uncertainty, increased new manufacturing and export orders point to ...
Economy
3 days ago

Gloomy mood of SA business and consumers in the spotlight on Monday

The focus will be on the persistent pessimism of South African business and consumers — a common concern of credit rating agencies in their ...
Markets
7 days ago

Private-sector gloom deepens as PMI falls again

Standard Bank’s whole-economy purchasing managers’ index marks its fifth month running in contraction territory, and its fastest decline ...
Economy
11 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

1.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Ramaphosa’s win not likely ...
Economy
2.
Absa PMI falls notably, in contrast to global ...
Economy
3.
Policy uncertainty hammering SA, says World Bank
Economy
4.
SA’s bulk exports reach record high in 2017
Economy
5.
BER survey shows 2018 forecasts for CPI have ...
Economy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.