We’re all going on a bummer holiday

Motorists heading off on their summer holidays need to brace themselves for a 30c-40c a litre jump in petrol prices in December.

Dawie Roodt, an independent economist, said in a note e-mailed on Monday morning that he expected a steep increase over the peak holiday travel season following the rand’s depreciation since Wednesday’s speech by Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba coupled to rising oil prices as the northern hemisphere goes into winter.

Moody’s and S&P Global Ratings are scheduled to update SA’s sovereign credit rating on November 24, and may downgrade the country further, given the bleak picture of the country’s finances provided by Gigaba. This would knock the rand further, making December’s fuel price increases steeper.

The government department which sets fuel prices on the first Wednesday of every month, the Central Energy Fund, publishes regular updates to enable economists to predict coming price changes.

Although November’s petrol price increase is likely to be modest 4c a litre, Roodt said he expected diesel prices to rise between 23c and 27c a litre.

The continuous increase in the diesel price was especially bad news because virtually all consumer goods were transported by road and would result in higher prices across the board, Roodt said.

Roodt’s fuel price forecasts were included in a media release issued by credit counselling company Debt Rescue.

"Rather than facing the fact that we all have to tighten our belts [due to] … our reduced earnings, consumers are continuing to stack up debt at unprecedented levels," Roet said.

"The gravity of the situation is reflected by the fact that Debt Rescue is showing a year-on-year increase of almost 25% in clients who want to go under debt review because they cannot repay their debts."