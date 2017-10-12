Malusi Gigaba will take message of ‘inclusive growth’ to IMF and World Bank spring meetings

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba is championing the message of inclusive growth at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank spring meetings, ahead of his medium-term budget policy statement on October 25.

The IMF has just slashed its forecast for SA’s 2017 growth. In its September World Economic Outlook (WEO), released this week, it cut its forecast to 0.7% from 1% before.

Treasury is also expected to revise its forecast in the medium-term budget.

Treasury said in a statement on Thursday: "Employment creation, poverty alleviation as well as advancing economic growth remains a priority for SA and the African region; therefore, the annual meetings will provide the minister an opportunity to assess the international economy, and progress on development issues such as poverty reduction."