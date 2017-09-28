Economy

SA loses 34,000 jobs in the quarter ended June

This equates to a decrease of 0.4%, with the majority of the losses coming from the manufacturing and construction sectors

28 September 2017 - 16:20 Nico Gous

SA lost about 34,000 jobs in the last quarter‚ with the majority originating in the manufacturing and construction sectors. This equates to a decrease of 0.4% in employment in the quarter ended June 2017.

This is according to the latest figures in the Quarterly Employment Survey released on Thursday by Statistics SA and presented by Statistician-General Dr Pali Lehohla in Pretoria.

Pali Lehohla. Picture: SIYABULELA DUDA
The sample consisted of about 20,000 private, non-agricultural businesses, such as factories‚ offices‚ stores‚ as well as national‚ provincial and local government entities. There are now just more than 9.6-million jobs in the formal, non-agricultural sector for the quarter.

The largest job losses were suffered in the manufacturing sector with 13,000 jobs (-1.1%)‚ construction with 11,000 jobs (-1‚8%), and community services with 10,000 jobs (-0.4%).

There was an increase of about 3,000 jobs in the trade and mining industries.

Employee earnings declined by R2bn (-0.4%) to R586bn in the last quarter when compared to the previous one. However, earnings rose by R33bn when compared to the same period in 2016.

The business services industry had the biggest decrease in gross earnings at R13.6 billion (-8.6%). The community services industry had the biggest increase with R7bn (0.4%), followed by the transport and communications industry with R2bn (6.1%).

Average monthly earnings increased quarter on quarter by 2.7% in the formal, non-agricultural sector from R18,662 in February 2017 to R19,170 in May 2017. Average monthly earnings increased year on year by 6.9% from R17,938 to R19,170.

