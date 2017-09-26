SA’s private hospitals provide R55bn GDP injection, study finds

SA’s three biggest private hospital groups make a significant contribution to the economy, generating R55.5bn, or 1.3% of gross domestic product (GDP), in 2016, delegates to the annual Hospital Association of SA (Hasa) conference heard on Tuesday.

For every R100 of private hospital services delivered, SA’s GDP grew by R123, said Hasa chairwoman Melanie da Costa, citing preliminary findings from an economic multiplier study Hasa commissioned from economics consultancy Econex. Hasa is an industry body for private hospitals.

The study underestimates the economic impact of the private hospital sector because it was based solely on data from SA’s three JSE-listed private hospital groups Netcare, Mediclinic International and Life Healthcare, and excluded the impact of independent private hospitals and those belonging to the National Hospital Network (NHN).

Netcare has 57 hospitals, Life Healthcare has 64 and Medcilinic has 42, while NHN counts 208 facilities among its network, and there are another 140 independent private, according to Da Costa’s presentation to the conference.

Econex’s summary study had been published on Hasa’s website and the full version would be released within the next few weeks, said Da Costa.

It found that for every person directly employed by private hospital groups, almost five additional formal and informal jobs are supported in the South African economy, and for every R10m of capital investment, private hospital groups create 20 jobs.

Econex said the economic contribution of private hospitals extended beyond the initial economic impact of their operational and capital expenditure, and was the sum of the direct, indirect and income impacts.

Direct effects include the impact of spending on suppliers, goods and services, paying employees, and paying taxes.

Indirect effects include the contribution of the suppliers’ suppliers, and the income effect is that of the suppliers and their employees spending money in the rest of the economy. Together the indirect effects and income effects are known as the multiplier effect.