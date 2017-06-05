BUSINESS DAY TV: Ratings agency S&P looks beyond SA’s scary rhetoric

Starting with policy continuity: since our engagement with government we have seen that at least the fiscal policy framework will remain the same and the government will remain on the fiscal consolidation path. So that is comforting.

Then secondly we’ve also assessed that at least the pace of economic growth is going to be lower than we’d expected in April or in December so we have revised down our growth assumption to 1%. And there is a marginal deterioration also in our fiscal forecast but they remain broadly on track.

BDTV: You do mention in the note today that we could see some unpredictable policy responses, and of course this is an important year. We have the African National Congress elective conference coming up in December where a new leader will be chosen for the ANC. Do you think this could lead to unpredictable policy responses ahead of December?

GR: Maybe not so much in the near term. We understand that the government has a policy framework and it’s not going to be changed in the near term, and I believe there are also discussions around the ANC policy framework for the next five years which also remain very pragmatic and conservative, so that’s on the government side.

What is challenging sometimes is the rhetoric that is associated with policy direction. It’s important to separate the rhetoric from the reality of the actual government policy. But all it does in the near-term is to reduce confidence, to bring uncertainty, so it’s important to at least get a political cycle out of the way and see that the government focuses on [with] some of those economic growth aspects.

BDTV: Do you get worried when you hear the government talking about radical economic transformation or do you buy [Finance Minister] Malusi Gigaba’s excuse that this is just another word for inclusive growth. Do you see the two as the same?

GR: We have to take it in the context that a part of South African society remains marginalised economically so it’s important for SA to pursue inclusive growth, it’s important to pursue empowerment, and as long as that is done [in line with] the provisions of the Constitution [and] does not bring uncertainty or does not bring a lot of changes that could lead to destabilisation, then it should be okay for us. Whichever government policy path they choose, for us it’s to opine on what it means for creditworthiness.

BDTV: Do you think SA is caught in a low-growth trap that’s going to become even more difficult to escape, given the ratings downgrades we saw in April? We’re still waiting for Moody’s to also review SA’s credit rating. Do you think that’s going to make it difficult for SA to escape the low-growth trap?

GR: No, there is every opportunity so it’s important to deal with solving the negative outlook and being in a stable outlook. Once you have that then you could see the local-currency rating probably also remaining at a level where it is. But where you see pressure on the foreign-currency — and probably if it were to go lower — then it would drag down the local-currency rating also into a non-investment-grade space.

So at least for now it’s [the priority is] to try to get a stable outlook, which would help to stabilise the ratings.

BDTV: What do you need to see before you give us that stable outlook?

GR: It is important to at least see some improvement in the political framework, so that’s probably towards the end of the year which is around the ANC leadership conference, as well as trying to see improvements in the pace of economic growth which would also help fiscal consolidation. So the key issue is about getting at least economic growth higher than population growth, which would help SA to at least grow positively on a per capita basis, so that should be a turning point.

BDTV: Although you’ve cut your outlook for growth this year to 1%, are you seeing anything in the economy that is going to give us that stronger growth? We’ve obviously had the recovery from the drought, particularly in the north of the country. We’ve had the mining sector coming to the party, manufacturing very much under pressure. Where do you see the green shoots for economic growth?

GR: Yes, it’s a good question. We should probably take into context that 2016 growth was 0.3% and now we’re forecasting 1%, so part of the improvement is coming from some of the cyclical recovery in commodities, which has helped some of the mining and manufacturing exports as well as some of the improvements in the agricultural sector coming off a drought. So that provides some increase in the percentage points.

But to get it on a higher path, you at least need, on the government’s side, the policy framework and the political environment to be much more stable with less contestation, which could help the private sector in their business investment decisions.

BDTV: What sort of policy changes would you like to see implemented?

GR: It’s not about the policy changes that we would want to see but it’s about what the government has said it will do … some of the issues in the mining sector that have been pending for a while and a number of small issues, just providing a clear policy direction on what government wants.

Some of the few things we’ve seen, are talks around land expropriation in the political rhetoric. If you look at the bills passing through Parliament, they’re much more conservative about redistribution of land, providing fair equity … compensation and so forth, so separating some of that rhetoric and sticking with what is reality in government policy can help to reduce uncertainty and you could get a few gains from that.

BDTV: How about state-owned enterprises? Because they’re still in a state of turmoil. We have many of them sitting with acting CEOs, including now Eskom as well, and also debt burdens that the government provides guarantees over … do you need to see more movement on the state-owned enterprises before you return us to a stable outlook?

GR: Yes, you will also remember that in April when we lowered the ratings, we mentioned rising risks of contingent liabilities which are coming from nonfinancial public enterprises with big balances, and Eskom is one of them, probably the most significant and largest because of the size of support that it gets. So we have observed the listing of that at least from the government in terms of resolving the issues at Eskom and more broadly in the state-owned enterprises and that’s mainly governance and financial sustainability. It is therefore important for us to see what tangible steps that can help can place the SOEs on a better path and reduce the contingent liabilities on the fiscus….

BDTV: Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba has been saying the right things since he took office about two months ago … and you’re going to be looking at that medium-term budget policy statement come October. Do you expect any slippage whatsoever when that mid-term budget is revealed?

GR: We have some comfort that the fiscal framework remains the same so any new policy priorities that may be presented by Minister Gigaba could be accommodated within the current expenditure ceilings. We don’t expect new policy priorities to result in increasing fiscal deficit.

BDTV: Any concern when you see the minister’s name being revealed in the current e-mail scandal that’s hit the markets?

GR: It’s very difficult for us to take a view on that unless we feel that it’s part of the political discourse that SA is going through. Hopefully that is not resulting in increasing political risk.

BDTV: Very diplomatically put … I’m sure you’ve made investors a lot easier ahead of the weekend.