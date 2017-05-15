EDITORIAL: Molefe debacle and Moody’s

Yet Eskom, its board and its shareholder minister, Lynne Browne, have told a most curious story about what happened then. The 49-year-old Molefe did not resign, we are now told. He applied for early retirement, and the board agreed. That gave him an astoundingly large pension of R30m for less than two years’ work; he walked away with the first R7m of it when he departed Eskom in January. No doubt many members of the Eskom Pension and Provident Fund are wondering why they did not manage to negotiate a pension that was even remotely similar, as well as how much they will be contributing to Molefe’s generous payout.

And the fact that the board went along with an employment contract that enabled it in the first place raises some big questions over its judgment. In the event, Browne said no to the R30m and this was what prompted the Eskom board to rehire Molefe.

Browne said on Friday that Molefe had turned Eskom around, a contention some would dispute, but the question of whether he was a good CEO or a bad one in his brief tenure at Eskom is irrelevant. Everyone involved has made it clear the reason the Eskom board agreed last week to rescind his resignation (or retirement?) was so that the R30m package could be renegotiated — allowing what Browne called "a significantly better value proposition to the SA fiscus". This is beyond outrageous, especially given the cloud under which Molefe left Eskom is even darker now that other allegations about Eskom’s relationship with Tegeta keep emerging.