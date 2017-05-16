BUSINESS DAY TV: SOEs will be largely to blame if Moody’s cuts SA’s rating

I believe he was the favoured candidate for finance minister, a lot of work was done around him to pick him up to glide him into that position, which ultimately failed. Probably the passionate faction themselves in the ANC realised he was too toxic to become a finance minister.

In a sense, nothing surprises about Eskom, if you were very careful, when we’re saying it’s not surprising he’s coming back, why he might be coming back, to do coal contracts and this sort of stuff. Actually, if you look at this as the nub of the issue, which is that someone about whom very serious allegations were raised about in an independent Chapter 9 institution basically as we know there’s been no accountability, and that’s the nub of the issue, the fundamental problem here.

It’s quite easy to say Eskom is what it is but really the buck should actually fall with DPE (the Department of Public Enterprises). I don’t think that there is an effective shareholder oversight to prevent stuff like this from going on and that’s why this sort of thing can happen.

BDTV: So too toxic to be put him into Cabinet but not too toxic to put back into Eskom. Does this really put nuclear back on the front burner, do you think?

PAM: Nuclear is so complex that I think it’s really not going to be on the front burner per se but there’s going to be a lot of background work still going on. Eskom is not going to give up on the issue, they will probably try move forward as much as they can. There will be an appeal process from government, probably to try bring that court case into a slightly better place, maybe some of the individual ministerial determinations might be appealed to prevent taking us back too far.

But also we’ve had the realisation of government through the reshuffle that basically you have to maybe abide by the rules a little bit more on public procurement etc, on public consultation, that you don’t shoot yourselves in the foot and this sort of thing. So there will probably be a relatively fast public consultation process. Maybe we will see say next year also that request for proposals coming out. And they will probably try move forward, certainly this definitely isn’t dead.

BDTV: It certainly doesn’t auger well for governance of our state-owned enterprises and this is something that the ratings agencies have repeatedly alluded to, are rumours that a couple of those agencies could be visiting SA in the next few weeks. And you also alluded to it in a note this week, that Moody’s could even downgrade SA without paying us a visit. What do you think the next step is, that another downgrade is looming?

PAM: I believe Moody’s will make a cut, partly because it’s easy for them, they’re not there on the subinvestment-grade floor and they were turning more bearish anyway through the last six to nine months under a new analyst who dropped some of the maybe of the slightly exceptionally hazy rainbow view of SA. If one had to look back in the future, say to SA’s dropped out of the … will be why that’s happened. Ultimately SOEs (state-owned enterprises) will take a very large part of the blame. It will be fiscal at the margins because of a lack of fast consolidation, but not really. The low growth and SOEs in particular contingent liabilities will the fundamental drivers there.

So maybe S&P Global Ratings does go another notch on local. Maybe June is a little bit too early that they’ll update, maybe they’ll go after the MTBPS (medium-term budget policy statement). But Moody’s, which has a notch coming up soon, but after the budget next year with a very low growth number then behind them for this year, with maybe some slippage in the budget next year, that’s probably when Moody’s finally go into subinvestment grade. So it’s not a relatively long story but the path is quite set.

BDTV: In the meantime information coming out of Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting suggests that Minister Malusi Gigaba, the new finance minister, is trying to get other Cabinet members onto his side as he fends off further downgrades to reverse the current downgrades. Do you think they’re just being naïve here?

PAM: The interesting thing to consider about Minister Gigaba is, is he the new Trevor? By that what I mean is someone who is able to bring the wider Cabinet together to get stuff done, who is basically in a politically better place than Pravin Gordhan was to rally round the Cabinet?

Potentially he is, but the question is for what ultimate aims that is for and I think the problem on that is the requirement of policy change, regulatory certainty, political certainty, the reforms that are really needed to boost growth in the medium-term are rather just too difficult in this political environment. In general, with the contestation of different factions and stuff, but specifically of course in an election or elective conference year as well.

BDTV: I suppose that is the ultimate aim, who gets the ANC presidency at the end of the year, and I know your cards are still on Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma beating Cyril Ramaphosa to the Presidency. Why do you think so?

PAM: To be quite specific on that view is the view that the Zuma camp will win, of which as Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is the current candidate and there is quite a bit of chance that maybe they swap her out for someone else. There are other candidates that could potentially go in there. There is a possibility of a compromise scenario but when you take a step back and you think how an elective conference process actually works, it’s about turning the base view of individual members into bums on seats at an elective conference, voting a certain way, at that very basic level in the ANC they probably are for Cyril Ramaphosa.

But it’s the process that goes on, to turn that into votes at an elective conference, that’s where I think the Zuma magic will ultimately work. That’s the political mastery that the Zuma camp has and that’s ultimately why I have the view that his faction will still win, but with a 60% probability which is lowish, depending on how you want to characterise it, because I think a lot can go wrong as we’ve seen in the Northern Cape at the moment with some of the fights that have been going on there, the split in KwaZulu-Natal, etc. This isn’t an easy win for the Zuma faction by any means, if they do indeed get in at the end of the year.

BDTV: In the meantime the economy is stumbling along and that’s going to make Malusi Gigaba’s job even more difficult because low growth means we’re probably not going to get the tax receipts we need to actually finance the fiscus this year. Do you think we’re going to go backwards and perhaps go into a spiral of downgrades?

PAM: The real problem on revenue for this year is two-fold. Firstly, Treasury were overestimating buoyancy, which is basically the ratio between revenues and GDP. And then on top of that, they were overestimating growth and they’re probably going to be forced to revise down quite sharply, they’re currently at 0.2%, the South African Reserve Bank is currently at 0.8% and maybe they come in a little bit lower. I believe at the MTBPS where we’re talking about consensus of 0.5% or so for the year and so yes, there is a lot of catching up to do.

But the key thing that the minister ultimately has to recognise is that you can’t keep stuff the same. Fiscal policy is never a stationary policy instrument, it’s always having to run and stand still; now you’re having to run twice as fast because of this growth into fiscal shock that’s ultimately going to come through. It means it’s going to be incredible decisions at an event that happens just before an elective conference, and probably in a very factional environment where he’s forced to choose sides, which remember he didn’t do, and he was able not to do before Polokwane.

