Vehicle sales to fall short of predictions

The South African motoring industry’s first quarter of 2017 was characterised by a slight strengthening in the performance of the rand. Yet the positive benefits of a sturdier currency were short-lived, according to the TransUnion SA Vehicle Pricing Index (VPI).

It is expected the industry will fall short of WesBank’s 2017 prediction at the Car of the Year event of a 1.7% increase in total vehicle sales.

The VPI report examines the link between the year-on-year increase in vehicle pricing for new and used vehicles, drawing data from a basket of passenger vehicles incorporated from the top 15 volume manufacturers. Data from across the industry is used to create the VPI.

The report revealed an increase in pricing for new vehicles to 8.8%, up from 6.6% in 2016’s first quarter. Used-vehicle prices have risen from 2.2% in 2016’s first quarter to 3.7% in 2017’s first quarter. A slight surge was evident in vehicle sales in the first quarter before the large drop in April. Volkswagen and Toyota captured more than 50% of the new car market in the first quarter and lead the used car market as well.

According to the report, the further increase in new vehicle pricing can be attributed to domestic reliance on high volumes of imported vehicles that are subject to currency volatility. Furthermore, an underperforming GDP growth rate and economic instability has led to consumers enduring increases at a rate above the consumer price index for the past five quarters — a trend that will continue throughout the year.

"With the recent ratings downgrade to junk status we are expecting to see lower access to credit, a weakening currency, rising inflation and even higher interest rates. Consumers will have even less disposable income which will force individuals to hold onto their vehicles for longer instead of replacing them," says Derick de Vries, CEO of Auto Information Solutions at TransUnion.

Financial registration data has shown an upswing in consumer interest for used vehicles, with an increase of 26% in new finance deals in the first quarter.

New passenger finance deals increased in the period by 27% and the ratio between new and used vehicles financed decreased from 2.50% to 2.49% from the fourth quarter in 2016 to the first quarter in 2017. "This means that for every new vehicle, 2.49 used vehicles are financed," explains De Vries.

"Another continuing trend is that the percentage of cars, both new and used, being financed under R200,000 remains constant from last quarter which shows that consumers are buying down and looking for more value for their money.

Consumer shift

"However, this consumer shift opens up new possibilities for the industry in terms of used vehicles and it is worth noting that 40% of all used vehicles that were financed in this quarter were less than two years old. This 40% comprises 25% of vehicles that are under a year old, while 15% are under two years. But as the demand for used vehicles increases and supply comes under pressure this is likely to push the price up on used vehicles further and a shift back to the new car market," De Vries predicts.

The VPI report also featured information about the impact of the recent junk status ratings downgrade on vehicle sales and price inflation in the medium and long term. With the possibility of a recession looming, should the rand depreciate to R16-R17 against the dollar, this will have an extremely negative effect on the vehicle index for new cars. Manufacturers may be forced to pass on the higher pricing to consumers causing a contraction of vehicle sales, as more than 70% of vehicles are imported and subject to currency volatility.

Additionally, finance houses could see an increase in risk premiums and perceived greater risk in the current economic environment may lead to higher interest rates charged to consumers. Cost of capital could become more expensive and result in lenders increasing interest rates charged while less disposable income could negatively impact approval rates. Consumers also might be faced with increased short-term insurance premiums due to increased repair costs based on the fact that 70% of parts are imported and subject to currency volatility.