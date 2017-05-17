Regional banks in Africa need to balance risk with financial inclusion

With this retreat of global banks coinciding with increased global connectedness, there is a growing need for banks around the world to remain connected through what is known as "correspondent banking" relationships. These enable the provision of cross-border payments and play an important role in facilitating trade and the transfer of remittances from abroad. This is very common in Africa, where many family income providers live and work outside their own country.

However, at the same time as changes are being made to capital and liquidity rules, policy makers are introducing and tightening measures to stop the illicit flow of funds for the purposes of avoiding tax, money laundering, terrorism and other crimes. These rules are starting to lead to a decline in correspondent banking as banks look to reduce risk in line with KYC (know your customer) rules, anti-money laundering regulations and more. The decline in correspondent banking, therefore, raises a concern about financial exclusion at a time when general exclusion from the global economic system fuels so much of the political turmoil and social discontent we see across the world.

According to an IMF discussion note published in June, Africa is among the emerging-market regions worst affected by the decline in correspondent banking. It says it is mostly small and medium-sized exporters as well as small and medium-sized domestic banks that have been most affected by the withdrawal of correspondent banking relationships. Angola, Liberia and Guinea are among countries in Africa that have been hardest hit by this trend.

With this background, it is clear that regional banks will need to become a bigger feature on the financial services landscape in Africa. With the decline in correspondent banking, regional banks are vital to ensure the continued connectedness of Africa to the global economy as banks across the world find it easier to maintain relationships with fewer groups that have a presence in multiple African countries. In this way, they can continue to ensure a connection into Africa for their clients, but also manage their risk by having to maintain a relationship with fewer banks that they can be comfortable with, that will implement the same policies and controls in all the countries in which they operate.

FINANCING INFRASTRUCTURE

Regional banks are also necessary to effectively and efficiently facilitate regional trade, particularly if Africa is to grow intracontinental trade. It is less onerous for companies with regional expansion ambitions to do business across jurisdictions if they can have one bank across the region instead of many banking relationships that come with an increased administrative and cost burden.

And finally, with the global crisis affecting the ability of global banks to finance infrastructure across Africa, regional banks have had to fill this gap, becoming the largest participants in new syndicates and large bilateral loans to finance infrastructure, according to a 2015 European Investment Bank report on banking trends in sub-Saharan Africa.

However, the question is starting to emerge as to whether regional banks themselves are at risk, and I believe they are. First, just as some banks are classified as globally systemic, we will probably see some of the regional banks being viewed as too big to fail in their region. This means they too will face higher capital requirements, raising costs.