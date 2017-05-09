Lifting of drought may only provide temporary economic relief

The service said in its monthly forecast last week: "Currently, there is an expectation that an El Niño event will occur during the next spring or summer seasons. The next outlook for spring or summer is not favourable with regards to rainfall and the public is reminded that if El Niño does occur and exert its usual impact, the country might once again be put under strain with regards to water resources."

Agribiz agricultural economist Wandile Sihlobo said, "The El Niño effect, which is responsible for the drought, will come into play towards the end of the year. The South African Weather Service says there’s a 60% probability of an occurrence next year."

Sihlobo said that agriculture has improved to the levels of 2014, before the drought, but the long-term outlook is uncertain, adding that it’s difficult to say how long the improvement will last because it’s dependent on climatic conditions. "We should see an improvement through the year and for half of next year. It will add about 0.3% to headline GDP this year."

Sihlobo added that the sector is also plagued by policy uncertainty: "The key thing is land reform and expropriation. There’s uncertainty around land policy. Until there’s clarity, we won’t see investment and we haven’t seen high levels of investment in recent years."

Argon Asset Management economist Thabi Leoka said, "We weren’t prepared for the drought and its impact. If this happens again, it’s a huge risk. The growth forecast for SA is still quite high given increased risk with the reality of the ratings agency outcomes of this year."

Leoka forecasts 0.4% growth for the year based on political and policy uncertainty: "The agricultural sector is definitely going to turn around, but the sector needs to be supported by economic growth."