Sweet victory for environment as farmers lose St Lucia fight

The water crisis has been compounded by the recent drought, which led to nearly 90% of St Lucia’s surface area evaporating in 2016. This left the dry lake floor littered with the bones of thousands of fish and also jeopardised the health of hippos, crocodiles and numerous other wild species that live in or around the lake.

In a written ruling delivered on April 21, high court judge Mohini Moodley dismissed a legal application by Umfolozi Sugar Planters Limited and cane farmers Paul van Rooyen and Petros Maphumulo.

They had wanted to force the iSimangaliso Wetland Park Authority — the legal custodian of the lake and surrounding world heritage site — to bulldoze open the mouth of the Mfolozi River whenever rising river water threatened their cane fields.

iSimangaliso argued that artificially breaching the river mouth into the Indian Ocean would rob the lake of vital fresh water and be a major setback for a multimillion-rand plan to restore the natural ecology of the lake, funded through the World Bank.

Located at the meeting place between land and sea, the health of estuaries depends on a delicate balance of salty water from the ocean and fresh water from rivers. Several species die off if salt-water levels get too high, while too much fresh water can harm seawater fish and other creatures that use Lake St Lucia as a sheltered nursery ground.

Following a consultation process with sugar farmers and other interest groups, iSimangaliso launched a project a few years ago to restore the natural course of the Mfolozi River into the mouth of Lake St Lucia – but the plan ended up in court when some sugar farmers complained that this would flood their fields with river water.