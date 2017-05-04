BUSINESS DAY TV: SA needs to invest in innovation for FDI

So the reality is international investors are looking for policy certainty, they’re looking for structural reforms in the economy and if SA doesn’t step up to that play, we do run the risk of losing some of that investment.

BDTV: Because the negative outlook on SA due to the recent events had some analysts worried that it could hit FDI, you’re already hinting at the change that we’re seeing. But some are also saying that maybe SA is the prettiest of an ugly bunch when it comes to emerging markets.

AS: There is no doubt that there are significant levels of global uncertainty that’s playing out on the levels of FDI in the continent right now. There is uncertainty about the US view on Africa, we’re seeing Brexit negotiations which will impact Africa, Europe has got weaknesses in its economy so right now we’re seeing a big growth from China and Japan into the continent, and a lot of that investment we’re starting to see going into North Africa.

So people are comfortable with Egypt and Morocco, which have recovered from the Arab Spring, and this is a risk for SA. Morocco is well-positioned for trade with Europe, it’s got a growing economy, stable government, automotive sector, and its banks are venturing south, so there are some new competitors that are emerging.

BDTV: You mentioned global headwinds that we’re facing — when it comes right down to it, what is it at play here that we’re looking at? Is it local factors that are really driving things or is it global, what’s kind of the split when it comes to FDI and investors kind of assessing where they’re going to put their money?

AS: I believe it’s all investors will look at both global and local conditions. There is no doubt that 2016 was characterised by global weakness, we had poor oil prices, we had poor commodity prices, and Africa, which is dependent on the export of its natural resources, really suffered the brunt of that. So most of what happened in 2016 and early into 2017 I would say were caused by external factors.

The question now for us is how quickly we recover and that is going to be a function of, [whether] we are prepared to implement structural reforms. Many countries across the continent, including SA, have got high levels of fiscal debt. Right now we might have ... we’ve had one or two months of current account surplus, but the medium-term trend is still negative, so countries with trade deficits, fiscal deficits and a ratings downgrade are going to struggle to borrow money at reasonable rates.

BDTV: How much of the shift is structural versus cyclical, because it could just be that we’re going through a cycle where we’re at the bottom and things are likely to pick up?

AS: The year 2016 was our worst GDP performance in the last 20 years, at 1.4%, so if we look at the longer-term trends, though we have the backdrop of global uncertainty, global weakness, we’ve already seen the oil price starting to stabilise to around $50 to $55 per barrel. We’ve seen commodity prices starting to settle again so iron ore starting to look positive again, mining companies are starting to look positive again. We would argue that what we’re experiencing right now is cyclical rather than structural, however, the pace at which we come out of the slow environment we find ourselves in is going to be a function of how we’re going to be prepared to make the tough fiscal and structural decisions on the economy.

BDTV: You mentioned the oil price there, the commodities slump definitely having an impact on where FDI was kind of focused on a sector basis. We did see a change there in terms of where funds being invested, no longer is mining key. Do you think this was just a short-term change based on the commodity cycle, or do you think this is going to be a sustained change we’re going to see and there’s going to be more investment in, say, infrastructure, hotels, and other sectors of the economies in Africa.

AS: I have no doubt that new sectors are opening up, at an alarming pace, in fact. If we look at all the FDI, just about 40% of it went into consumer-facing industries so real estate, housing, construction, business services, tourism. Only 6% in fact went into mining and oil and gas projects, so the shape and the nature of FDI into the continent is really changing.

I believe international investors are looking at the growing urbanisation, the growing youth population, consumer classes, and are now starting to target that market. That’s a message for both government and private sector across the continent. We’re going to have to invest in new skills and technologies and innovation, so if we’re going to certainly attract this new capital that’s coming into the continent, it’s no longer going into the traditional resources sector.

BDTV: So we’re seeing a shift there and we’re also seeing a shift in terms of who is investing, isn’t that right?

AS: Correct. For years now we’ve had Western Europe, North America, playing a dominant role by way of FDI. They continue to be important players of FDI into the continent, but in 2016 we saw a strong shift to the Asia-Pacific region. Today China is the single biggest provider of FDI capital into the continent. We’ve also seen a strong rise by Japan which, over the last 12 months, we’ve seen FDI grow by in excess of 100%. So it’s great for Africa. The more diversity we have in the sources of capital the more sustainable that capital will be.