Junk status beckons as rating agencies prepare to review SA

"We think it is very likely that all the agencies will downgrade the sovereign credit rating by one notch each," RMB currency strategist John Cairns warned in a note e-mailed on Friday.

SA has an "edge of junk" rating of BBB- from S&P and Fitch, and a Baa2 from Moody’s, which is equivalent to BBB in S&P’s and Fitch’s nomenclature.

"This means that the foreign currency credit rating from S&P and Fitch will fall to BB+, while it will sit at the edge of investment grade at Moody’s, Baa3. We think all three rating agencies will retain their negative outlooks.

"Moody’s action will occur as per schedule on April 7. Fitch is not bound by a timeline, so it can also act quickly. It is not certain, but S&P might bring forward its review to the coming weeks, ahead of the scheduled June 2 deadline," Cairns said.

Nomura emerging-markets analyst Peter Attard Montalto said in a note on Friday: "We believe ratings agencies will downgrade rapidly, possibly ahead of decision dates, in response to the removal of credible National Treasury leadership for the precise reason that they were market credible. In other words, we see reassessments of institutional quality compounding existing negativity ratings on growth."

Attard Montalto said he expected S&P to downgrade SA’s external rating one notch to junk and its local rating by two notches to bring it in line at BB+.

He sees Fitch downgrading all ratings by one notch to BB+. Moody’s should also downgrade ratings by a notch which would leave it just in investment grade.