Downgrade hangs over SA, warns S&P

Weimar said SA’s objective indicators, such as economic growth, reliance on external financing, fiscal metrics and economic policies provided a varied picture. "I think what saved us in December is the belief that [Finance Minister] Pravin Gordhan is still there and ratings agencies believe he will do what he said he will do. There is still a vulnerability but for now that probably holds."

She said economic policy had deteriorated dramatically over the past couple of years, resulting in policy uncertainty, which is something ratings agencies have emphasised continuously. "That is bad and I don’t think it’s going to get better in the year you choose your new leadership within the ANC. You’ll probably get that it will worsen and they [S&P] will probably anticipate that."

Weimar said there was likely to be little progress on improving state-owned entities, which are reliant on government funding. If the rand held steady, this would make SA’s prospects more compelling.

"That would probably mean the Reserve Bank won’t feel the need to hike interest rates any further … Food prices [would] come down — that boosts disposable income. [With] interest rates coming down, consumers have a bit of cash in their pockets again," she said.

Mukoki said: "[There is a] high probability there will not be a junk status … because the conditions will not deteriorate from where we are. Either we continue to get a stay of execution or they [credit rating agencies] will say we are on a watchlist, or things improve."

Mukoki said he hoped the improving business confidence was indicative of the fact that perhaps people had gone past the August issues around local government. Life had continued as normal after rating agencies provided a reprieve in 2016

