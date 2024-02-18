NEW LISTINGS
WeBuyCars aims to double market share by 2028
18 February 2024 - 23:02
Used-car network cofounder Faan van der Walt wasn’t sure he wanted a website as his brother suggested in 2011 as he was happy with advertising on billboards and in newspapers.
But the site that Dirk van Der Walt insisted on was what turned the then 10-year-old used-vehicle seller into a national business as the brothers had customers nationwide who wanted to sell their cars...
