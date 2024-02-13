Transaction Capital looks to raise up to R1.25bn ahead of WeBuyCars listing
The capital-raising exercise will help reduce debt at group level and remove cross-default triggers
13 February 2024 - 17:28
Transaction Capital wants to raise R900m-R1.25bn by selling some shares in WeBuyCars to targeted investors ahead of the planned unbundling and separate listing of the profitable second-hand car dealer.
The move will help reduce debt at a group level and remove cross-default triggers currently in place...
