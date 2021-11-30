Here’s what’s accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles in SA

It is expected that this will be a catalyst for EV adoption in the country.

As local businesses investigate self-producing renewable energy, they are likely to consider implementing charging stations for EVs at their business premises as they transition to EV fleets for the cost-saving benefits.

While the initial purchase price of an EV is greater than that of a typical internal combustion engine (ICE), the total cost of ownership of an ICE is significantly more expensive.

Potential disruption in fleet management environment due to low-cost ownership for lower prices is on the cards.

Import tax review on EVs taking place

To a considerable extent, increased adoption of EVs in SA has been due to the import tax that the government imposes on EVs, which are considered luxury vehicles under current legislation.

However, the government is considering a review to remove the heavy customs excise duties on EVs, which is likely to drop the import costs and facilitate a more cost-effective purchase.

Vehicle OEMs upbeat about future of EVs in SA

Between 2020 and 2021, the local EV market has doubled in size, albeit off a small base, with more EV models now on the roads.

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) appear more confident about the case for EVs in SA, having all said that it’s not a case of if, but when, EVs are produced in SA.

SA will have to adapt to a transformed vehicle industry, which employs more than 120,000 people, to remain competitive by manufacturing EVs in the country.

An inquisitive approach is revealing future opportunities

With innovation continuing apace in the vehicle, payments and data industries, Standard Bank is continuing the many ways to save its fleet customers time and money.

With the automobile industry at the start of a transformative journey, work is under way to ensure that all the fleet services required to support EVs are already in place.

It is hoped that OEMs, businesses and consumers are incentivised through legislation that offers rebates to drive wider adoption of EVs. This will reduce the transport industry’s carbon footprint, bring cost savings to business, and facilitate the manufacturing of EVs in the county to support and enhance the vehicle industry’s export proposition and competitiveness.

