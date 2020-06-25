Super Group warns of fall in profit as vehicle sales stall

Transport and logistics services company Super Group warned on Thursday that profits would fall in its year to end-June, as it battles the fallout from Covid-19.

A sharp drop in new vehicle sales has weighed on profits, with those grinding to halt in both SA and the UK during the respective lockdowns of the countries.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the 11 months to May 2020 are 48.9% below the prior period, the group said in a trading update.

Heps for the year to end-June are expected to be 50% lower than the prior period’s 373.6c.

Revenue from operations of R31.4bn in the 11 months to end May was 11.9% below the prior comparable period, the group said.

In afternoon trade on Thursday, Super Group’s share had fallen 6.67% to R16.80, having fallen 40.93% so far in 2020.

