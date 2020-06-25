Companies / Transport & Tourism

Super Group warns of fall in profit as vehicle sales stall

Covid-19 has weighed on the group, including in its dealerships in the UK and SA

25 June 2020 - 13:44 karl gernetzky
A production line for manufacturing of car engines. Picture: 123RF/HAMIK
A production line for manufacturing of car engines. Picture: 123RF/HAMIK

Transport and logistics services company Super Group warned on Thursday that profits would fall in its year to end-June, as it battles the fallout from Covid-19.

A sharp drop in new vehicle sales has weighed on profits, with those grinding to halt in both SA and the UK during the respective lockdowns of the countries.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the 11 months to May 2020 are 48.9% below the prior period, the group said in a trading update.

Heps for the year to end-June are expected to be 50% lower than the prior period’s 373.6c.

Revenue from operations of R31.4bn in the 11 months to end May was 11.9% below the prior comparable period, the group said.

In afternoon trade on Thursday, Super Group’s share had fallen 6.67% to R16.80, having fallen 40.93% so far in 2020.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

First Car Rental owner CMH cutting fleet due to Covid-19

Combined Motor Holdings says reductions of its rental fleet will continue week by week as the economy reels
Companies
2 days ago

Car rental to bear the brunt of Motus Holdings’ layoffs

More than half the staff in that division face retrenchment as fleet is scaled back and  branches closed
Companies
6 days ago

How insurers are attempting to keep pace with changing consumer habits

As the effects of the pandemic change the way we work and how much we drive, insurers are trying to cater to consumers’ needs
Companies
2 weeks ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Sun International rallies on R1.5bn Chilean offer ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
2.
Surge in bad loans forces African Bank to cut ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Sun International to cut staff and sell ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
4.
Telkom on track to take No 3 spot in mobile market
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Brait pumping iron to get Virgin Active ready for ...
Companies

Related Articles

How to buy a car on auction

Life / Motoring

Call for lead-acid batteries soars due to Covid-19 demand

Companies

Automotive industry: destination unknown

Features

Car sales slowly resume but interest in used vehicles spikes

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.