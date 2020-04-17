Companies / Transport & Tourism

Covid-19 Business Watch

WATCH: Turbulent times for airlines

Business Day TV’ s Michael Avery speaks to aviation executives about the industry, focusing on the horizon during these turbulent times

17 April 2020 - 15:09 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/TRAVEL CHECK
Picture: 123RF/TRAVEL CHECK

SAA appears to have finally run out of runway. And, locally, from the Airports Company SA (Acsa) to carriers, executives are in touch with the government, employee representatives, and suppliers to formulate responses to Covid-19 under very dynamic circumstances. When flying through such turbulence, it’s critical to focus on the horizon.

Business Day TV’s Michael Avery speaks to Acsa’s new CEO, Mpumi Mpofu, who is not completely new to the sector as she was previously director-general of the department of transport; Elmar Conradie, CEO of Safair; Dr Joachim Vermooten, and independent transport economist; and Chris Zweigenthal, CEO of the Airlines Association of Southern Africa.

