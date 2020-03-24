Comair, SAA suspend flights during Covid-19 lockdown

Comair, the operator of low-cost carrier kulula.com, will suspend flights between March 26 and April 19 following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement on Monday night of a three-week lockdown, Comair CEO Wrenelle Stander said on Tuesday.

On Tuesday evening, embattled national carrier SAA also said it would suspend domestic flights. The service will resume on April 17. SAA last week suspended its international flights until May 31.

Stander said the outbreak of the coronavirus, which she said was one of the most devastating global pandemics in modern times, had severely affected the local and global airline industry and had put a huge strain on Comair’s operations. The JSE-listed company has the licence to operate British Airways.

“The far-reaching measures designed to curb the spread of this disease in SA require all of us to change the way we do business, serve our customers and interact with each other socially and in the workplace. We remain in close contact with various industry partners, relevant regulators and health authorities to ensure we abide by all regulations and remain responsible and proactive in preventing the virus from spreading,” Stander said.