Did former protégé pull trigger on car industry titan Carlos Ghosn?

Almost three weeks after his shock arrest in Japan, Carlos Ghosn’s relationship with his former protégé is emerging as key to determining what may have triggered the investigation that has put the car industry titan in a Tokyo jail cell.

Ghosn, who was ejected as Nissan’s chair shortly after his arrest, planned for months to shake up senior management at the carmaker and had made known his plans to replace CEO Hiroto Saikawa, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing unidentified people familiar with the situation. Ghosn, who promoted the Nissan lifer to the CEO position in 2017, wanted to carry out his plan at a board meeting in November, one of the people told the newspaper.

But people familiar with Ghosn’s case and with Nissan’s operations told Bloomberg News there was no plan to eject Saikawa in November, or before the end of his term, which was due to run until April 2019. Any change in top management would have required the approval of the carmaker’s board, they said.

Saikawa could not be reached for a response, the Wall Street Journal said, and the office of Ghosn’s lawyer, Motonari Otsuru, declined to comment.